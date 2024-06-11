ARTICLE
11 June 2024

OFCCP Issues Its 2024 Audit List – Was Your Company On It?

On June 7, 2024, OFCCP released its latest Corporate Scheduling Announcement List (CSAL). The list identifies 500 supply and service contractors and subcontractors selected...
On June 7, 2024, OFCCP released its latest Corporate Scheduling Announcement List (CSAL). The list identifies 500 supply and service contractors and subcontractors selected for a Compliance Review (Establishment Review), Corporate Management Compliance Evaluation, Functional Affirmative Action Program Review, or University Review. Note that the list merely notifies contractors that they will be audited in the future, which gives them time to prepare.

Contractors are advised to review the CSAL (available here) to see if they have been selected for an audit and, if so, the type of audit for which they were selected. If they have been selected, contractors should begin preparing for the audit now and consult with counsel as needed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

