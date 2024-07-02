ARTICLE
2 July 2024

Podcast Episode 111: Mikle Jew, Senior Counsel

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Mikle Jew. Mikle is a senior counsel in the San Diego office focused on litigation.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Mikle Jew. Mikle is a senior counsel in the San Diego office focused on litigation. In this discussion, Mikle reflects on growing up in San Diego, California, attending the University of California, San Diego, for undergrad and UCLA School of Law. He shares the challenges that he and his family overcame, discusses his decision to attend law school and join Foley. He also discusses his early focus on client development as provides great advice on the importance of building genuine connections with colleagues.

Mikle's Profile:

  • Title: Senior Counsel
  • Foley Office: San Diego
  • Practice Area: Litigation
  • Hometown: San Diego, California
  • College: University of California, San Diego
  • Law School: UCLA School of Law

Click here for full list of The Path & The Practice episodes.

Mikle Jew
Alexis P. Robertson
