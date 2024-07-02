Podcast Episode 111: Mikle Jew, Senior Counsel

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Mikle Jew. Mikle is a senior counsel in the San Diego office focused on litigation. In this discussion, Mikle reflects on growing up in San Diego, California, attending the University of California, San Diego, for undergrad and UCLA School of Law. He shares the challenges that he and his family overcame, discusses his decision to attend law school and join Foley. He also discusses his early focus on client development as provides great advice on the importance of building genuine connections with colleagues.

Mikle's Profile:

Title: Senior Counsel

Foley Office: San Diego

Practice Area: Litigation

Hometown: San Diego, California

College: University of California, San Diego

Law School: UCLA School of Law

