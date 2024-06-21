ARTICLE
21 June 2024

Enforcement Of Non-US Arbitral Awards Against Third Parties In The United States

ML
Milbank LLP

Contributor

Milbank LLP logo
Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services from 12 offices around the world. Founded in New York over 150 years ago, Milbank helps the world’s leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives.
Explore
In the previous insight, "Enforcing Foreign (non-US) International Arbitration Awards Against Award Debtors in the United States," we discussed whether a party should seek to enforce an arbitration...
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Viren Mascarenhas
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the previous insight, "Enforcing Foreign (non-US) International Arbitration Awards Against Award Debtors in the United States," we discussed whether a party should seek to enforce an arbitration award rendered outside the United States in US courts on the basis that the award debtor had assets in the United States, such as bank accounts or property, that could be used to satisfy the award.

While the award debtor specifically may not have assets in the United States that may be used to satisfy an arbitral award, a related party, such as a corporate affiliate, may qualify as a better target. A comprehensive enforcement strategy should consider these third-party targets who may have assets in the US that could be used to satisfy an arbitral award against the award debtor.

In this client insight, we discuss whether an enforcement strategy should include seeking to enforce an arbitration award against an entity who was not a party to the arbitration proceeding and not, strictly speaking, an award debtor, under a variety of legal theories.

Click here to read the full insight: "Enforcement of non-US Arbitral Awards Against Third Parties in the United States."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Viren Mascarenhas
Viren Mascarenhas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More