The Topline: Steptoe Appropriations Newsletter

Note: Congress will be out of session next week (May 27 – May 31) in observance of Memorial Day. As a result, this newsletter will be taking the week off as well. But not for long--we will be back in your inbox on Friday, June 7!

Markups Get Moving: In line with their intent to move quickly, House appropriators began markups in earnest this week, with MilCon-VA and Legislative Branch first up to the plate. Both bills were reported favorably by voice vote out of their respective subcommittees. This is typical for House subcommittee markups which tend to be less contentious than full committee markups. MilCon-VA subsequently passed the full committee on a party-line vote.

Members will get a breather next week with Congress out of session for Memorial Day, but appropriators will be right back the following week with subcommittee markups on tap for State-Foreign Ops, Homeland, Defense, and Financial Services. In addition, MilCon-VA is tapped for consideration on the House floor.

The Floor Question: As these bills go through the markup process in the House, it remains an open question as to whether they will receive a vote on the floor.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise is setting dates for floor consideration for each bill beginning the week of June 3 through the start of August recess. However, given the narrow majority and previous inability to pass a rule, the odds of the House adopting all 12 bills on the floor is unlikely in our opinion.

This won't derail the appropriations process, however. Bills that are reported favorably out of the full committee are considered "conferenceable," meaning they will serve as the official House position once the House and Senate meet to hammer out the final 12 bills. If the House can report all bills from the Committee, they will be in a strong position in conference with the Senate (which was relatively quiet this week, as negotiations continue on subcommittee allocations).

Rest up this Memorial Day weekend because it's going to be a busy June!

