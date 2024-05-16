The Chicago law firm of Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP is one of the largest divorce and family law firms of its kind in the country. It is internationally recognized as a model for firms practicing family law and has a primary focus on helping affluent clients solve problems to achieve the best possible results. The firm’s mission of ensuring quality, knowledge and experience to their clients is evident through our wide range of services tailored to our clients’ unique needs.
On this episode of "Until Death Do Us Pod", Schiller
Ducanto & Fleck senior partner and host Jay Dahlin sits down with senior partner Burt Hochburg to discuss the benefits of
arbitrating a divorce, how it differs from traditional litigation,
and whether it is a good option for couples seeking divorce.
