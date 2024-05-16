self

On this episode of "Until Death Do Us Pod", Schiller Ducanto & Fleck senior partner and host Jay Dahlin sits down with senior partner Burt Hochburg to discuss the benefits of arbitrating a divorce, how it differs from traditional litigation, and whether it is a good option for couples seeking divorce.

