16 May 2024

Let's Talk Arbitration (Podcast)

Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP
The Chicago law firm of Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP is one of the largest divorce and family law firms of its kind in the country.
On this episode of "Until Death Do Us Pod", Schiller Ducanto & Fleck senior partner and host Jay Dahlin sits down with senior partner Burt Hochburg to discuss the benefits of arbitrating a divorce...
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
On this episode of "Until Death Do Us Pod", Schiller Ducanto & Fleck senior partner and host Jay Dahlin sits down with senior partner Burt Hochburg to discuss the benefits of arbitrating a divorce, how it differs from traditional litigation, and whether it is a good option for couples seeking divorce.

