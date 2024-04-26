ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Partner Leigh Mallon contributed to an article titled, "Trends in commercial arbitration: Perspective from global arbitral centers," published by Burford Quarterly.

The article sheds light on current trends shaping the global commercial disputes landscape, including the use of AI, the impact of current conflicts and geopolitical tensions and the increasing importance of legal finance in arbitration.

Read the full article in Burford Quarterly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.