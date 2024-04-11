In an article published by Bloomberg Law, Partner Mark Flemingand Counsel Charles Bridgediscuss litigation by the US government against Texas for the state's enforcement of Senate Bill 4, which criminalizes certain immigration-related offenses.

Excerpt: "Statutes such as SB 4—which purports to forbid Texas judges from considering pending or impending federal applications for asylum or withholding of removal as a reason to abate state removal proceedings—would frustrate US efforts to meet its treaty obligations to protect noncitizens from removal to a country where they would face persecution."

Originally published by Bloomberg Law (01 April 2024)

