Chris Paparella and Justin Ben-Asher, along with former Steptoe associate Niyati Ahuja, co-authored a chapter in an International Comparative Legal Guides book titled Litigation & Dispute Resolution 2024 (17th Edition), published by Global Legal Group.

The "USA – New York" chapter covers key topics including the duties and powers of the courts, cross-border issues, disclosure and privilege, costs and funding, settlement, mediation, and arbitration.

Chapter content includes:

Litigation - Preliminaries Before Commencing Proceedings Commencing Proceedings Defending a Claim Joinder & Consolidation Duties & Powers of the Courts Disclosure Evidence Judgments & Orders Settlement Alternative Dispute Resolution

