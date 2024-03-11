Chris Paparella and Justin Ben-Asher, along with former Steptoe associate Niyati Ahuja, co-authored a chapter in an International Comparative Legal Guides book titled Litigation & Dispute Resolution 2024 (17th Edition), published by Global Legal Group.
The "USA – New York" chapter covers key topics including the duties and powers of the courts, cross-border issues, disclosure and privilege, costs and funding, settlement, mediation, and arbitration.
Chapter content includes:
- Litigation - Preliminaries
- Before Commencing Proceedings
- Commencing Proceedings
- Defending a Claim
- Joinder & Consolidation
- Duties & Powers of the Courts
- Disclosure
- Evidence
- Judgments & Orders
- Settlement
- Alternative Dispute Resolution
