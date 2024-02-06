Members of our International Arbitration practice, partner Christophe Bondy, and associates Alexandre Genest, and Michael Lee published a report in partnership with the British Institute of Comparative Law titled "Performance Requirement Prohibitions in International Investment Agreements."

The study conducts a detailed examination over 500 International Investment Agreements signed by six States (Australia, Canada, Chile, France, India, the United States) from the 1970s onwards. In particular, it analyses the evolving trends and rationales that underpin States' treaty-drafting approaches to Performance Requirement Prohibitions (PRPs) – and the means at their disposal to narrow the scope and applicability of PRPs where necessary.

To download a copy of the report click here.

