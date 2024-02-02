Guy Temple's article "PFAS Liability Risks Grow for Product Manufacturers" was published in the January issue of Insight on Manufacturing. In it, he reviews the headline PFAS litigation and court decisions of 2023, the current and future litigation landscape and its manufacturing impact, including proactive actions businesses can take ahead of potential future regulation.

Guy is a shareholder in Reinhart's Litigation Practice and co-chair of the firm's PFAS Group, where he counsels product manufacturers, developers, dealers and distributors in avoiding, defending and prosecuting complex commercial disputes. He also assists product manufacturers and distributors in navigating the rapidly changing state and federal regulatory landscape and litigation environment of PFAS "forever chemical" content in manufactured and imported products.

