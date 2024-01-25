United States:
Publication And Launch Of First Edition Of The Singapore International Arbitration Act: A Commentary
25 January 2024
WilmerHale
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
We are delighted to announce the publication and launch of
The Singapore
International Arbitration Act: A Commentary (Oxford
University Press, 2023).
The book is co-authored by International Arbitration Partner Jonathan Lim with Paul Tan and Nelson Goh.
To continue reading please click here.
Originally published in Oxford University Press,
2023.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from United States
Navigating Business Law And Arbitration Clauses
Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC
Arbitration clauses are frequently used in business, commercial, and real estate transactions to lessen the risk that disagreements between the parties will result in costly and protracted litigation.