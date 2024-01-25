We are delighted to announce the publication and launch of The Singapore International Arbitration Act: A Commentary (Oxford University Press, 2023).

The book is co-authored by International Arbitration Partner Jonathan Lim with Paul Tan and Nelson Goh.

To continue reading please click here.

Originally published in Oxford University Press, 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.