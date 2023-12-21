ARTICLE

The landscape of court decisions is witnessing an alarming rise in verdicts – not just in the millions, but soaring into the billions of dollars. Join Jeffrey Melcher (Member, Nashville) as he delves into the pressing issue of Nuclear Verdicts and proposes effective strategies to curb the influx of staggering legal judgments. In this enlightening discussion, Jeff outlines actionable steps for the legal community to counteract this trend. These measures include:

Consolidating efforts within the legal community

Reforming hiring practices

Navigating RFPs and managing rate pressures

Mitigating the impact of parachuting attorneys

Understanding the nuances of navigating bad-faith rules

