Winston & Strawn attorneys contributed to The Global Legal Post's latest comparative law guide, which is now available to read online. The Law Over Borders Commercial Litigation and Cross-border Enforcement guide, jointly edited by Winston & Strawn partner Ben Bruton and Carey Olsen partner James Noble, provides a highly practical and up-to-date overview of the litigation, arbitration, and alternative dispute resolution landscape.
The publication is a result of collaboration between 51 authors from 16 law firms operating in 21 major jurisdictions, including input from both our U.K. and U.S. offices. Winston's Julia Mano Johnson, Natalie Holden, and Arthur Schoen authored the U.S. Chapter and Ben Bruton, Suzanne Labi, and Jake White authored the England & Wales chapter. A special thank you to Claudia Salomon, president of ICC Arbitration, who has kindly written the foreword.
Co-Editor, Ben Bruton, said "it has been a privilege to work with leading litigation lawyers and law firms around the world who have provided a timely overview of the litigation, arbitration and alternative dispute resolution landscape in key international dispute resolution jurisdictions."
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.