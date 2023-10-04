Pryor Cashman Partners James Janowitz and Donald Zakarin spoke with ABC News about Justice Arthur Engoron's time as an associate at the firm; Engoron is currently overseeing the civil trial involving former president Donald Trump in New York City.

In "Who is Arthur Engoron, the New York judge deciding the fate of Trump's business empire?," ABC News quotes Jim on his experience with Engoron:

James Janowitz, a Pryor Cashman partner who worked with Engoron, described the then-associate as "bright and extremely dedicated," and recalled pulling an all-nighter with him. Engoron left the firm after two years to pursue a musical career. "I have had a lot of lawyers who got to another firm, but he's the only one who told me he was leaving to pursue music"" Janowitz said.

Don also spoke highly of the New York City Civil Court judge:

"He did not follow in a straightforward or cookie-cutter path," said Donald Zakarin, a law partner at Pryor Cashman who worked with Engoron in the early 1980s. ..."He was not going to be cowed by authority," Zakarin said of Engoron, with whom he has worked and had cases before. "He cared about the truth, honesty, and doing the right thing."

Read the full article using the link below.

