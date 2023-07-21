Juliya Arbisman contributed to an article titled, "Disputes Involving Mineral Assets: Statistics & Trends" published by Charles River Associates.

The article, published June 20, provides valuable insights into the past and future of mining arbitrations. A comprehensive review of 118 investor-state arbitrations, with 80% administered by ICSID, was conducted. Additionally, a survey was conducted targeting professionals well-versed in mining arbitrations, such as in-house counsel and external counsel, arbitrators, and mining companies' management.

The combined findings from the arbitration proceedings and survey responses have revealed significant trends, offering crucial insights into the present state of mining arbitrations.

The full article may be accessed here.

