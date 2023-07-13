Please see below the seventeenth edition of Mayer Brown's Global International Arbitration Update (the "Update"), a bi-annual publication that summarises key events in international arbitration between December 2022 and May 2023.

The update, which covers both commercial and investor-State arbitration developments from around the globe, takes the form of an interactive PDF, providing a digital friendly experience. It is divided into four regions:

Americas

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

For each region, the Update summarizes:

Key legal developments;

Key case developments; and

Newly-registered investment cases (in the public domain).

The PDF can be navigated using the icons and arrows on the toolbar and following the "click" related prompts on each page will ensure that you access the full content.

View the interactive pdf here.

