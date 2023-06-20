JAMS and The New York Arbitration Center (NYIAC) recently announced a collaboration agreement to promote and support international arbitration in New York—NYIAC@JAMS. This joint effort allows NYIAC to bring international arbitrations to the JAMS New York Resolution Center and to jointly develop and promote events for the international arbitration community.

We recently sat down with JAMS' Liz Carter to talk about this collaboration, why it's important and what's next.

What prompted the collaboration between JAMS and the NYIAC, and why is it so valuable to attorneys and their clients?

The collaboration with NYIAC and JAMS was a natural fit given NYIAC's leadership in the field of international arbitration in New York and JAMS' 40-plus years of experience handling intricate and high-profile cases domestically and internationally. What attorneys and their clients can expect are the first-class arbitration facilities that JAMS is known for, along with dedicated client service representatives to streamline the process. Joining forces made a lot of sense and we are already seeing collaboration among neutrals, parties and attorneys who are involved in international arbitration proceedings. This partnership is intended to optimize the entire arbitration experience.

How does the relationship help expand access to international arbitration in New York?

The strong relationship between the NYIAC and JAMS helps to increase awareness of New York as a venue for international arbitrations. Because of this, lawyers and parties are encouraged to use international arbitration to manage their disputes and achieve unbiased, efficient and effective resolutions.

NYIAC and JAMS teams at the JAMS New York Resolution Center (from left to right): Rekha Rangachari, Executive Director, NYIAC; Dana MacGrath, Chair of the Diversity Committee, NYIAC; Louis B. Kimmelman, Chair, NYIAC; Kimberly Taylor, President, JAMS; Elizabeth Carter, Senior Vice President of Operations, JAMS; and Robert B. Davidson, mediator and arbitrator, Executive Director, JAMS Arbitration Practice.

Beyond facilitating the dispute resolution process for international arbitrations, what other opportunities are created by this collaboration?

JAMS is the largest private provider of ADR services in the world, and the NYIAC is the leading center for international arbitration in New York. NYIAC@JAMS offers the legal community increased access to ADR services, expertise and experience, customized dispute resolution processes, and education and training.

What events and learning opportunities can the international arbitration community in New York anticipate from NYIAC@JAMS?

Expect to see hybrid and live training programs on international arbitration, discussions of recent trends and hot topics, and networking events allowing practitioners, arbitrators and members of the legal community to come together to learn from each other and build ongoing relationships to further benefit the New York international arbitration community. JAMS plans to support NYIAC's role in New York Arbitration Week from November 13 to 17, 2023.

What factors make New York City a good seat/central hub for international arbitration?

New York City has a long history of being a leader in business and is a global destination for tourists and business travelers alike. It is a desirable venue for international arbitrations due to the large community of arbitrators and lawyers and the well-established business infrastructure. In addition, the New York Convention established New York as a leading center for international arbitration by creating a clear legal framework for the recognition of international arbitration awards.

How do you see the future of international arbitration evolving over the next five to 10 years? How does this partnership support that evolution?

Over the next five to ten years, the economy will continue to become globalized. This will result in changing business practices and a demand for more technology innovation, agility and diversity, which will inevitably lead to expanded use of international arbitration to resolve disputes. The nature of cross-border business partnerships is collaborative, so alternatives to traditional litigation are needed to resolve disputes to maintain ongoing global relationships. International arbitration provides that alternative. NYIAC@JAMS gives parties access to neutrals from different backgrounds, geographies and cultures, which leads to a more nuanced and inclusive approach to dispute resolution. Together, the organizations are able to respond to changing business practices, technological innovation and the evolving legal landscape to offer international arbitration as an alternative to litigation to lead to efficient, effective and enforceable resolution.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.