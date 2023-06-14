Stratton Horres (Senior Counsel-Dallas, TX) and Karen L. Bashor
(Partner-Las Vegas, NV) authored "Finding a Better Way to
Resolution," which appeared in the June 2023 posting of CLM
Magazine. In light of today's banner headline jury verdicts,
the authors suggest Collaborative Litigation – the "New
ADR." Collaborative litigation "brings plaintiff and
defense counsel together to resolve cases as early as practicable
instead of engaging in a long, drawn-out, and costly adversarial
and confrontational process that takes valuable time from a
corporate defendant's business to fight cases that are likely
to settle anyway."
Read the Article.
CLM Magazine
