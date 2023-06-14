Stratton Horres (Senior Counsel-Dallas, TX) and Karen L. Bashor (Partner-Las Vegas, NV) authored "Finding a Better Way to Resolution," which appeared in the June 2023 posting of CLM Magazine. In light of today's banner headline jury verdicts, the authors suggest Collaborative Litigation – the "New ADR." Collaborative litigation "brings plaintiff and defense counsel together to resolve cases as early as practicable instead of engaging in a long, drawn-out, and costly adversarial and confrontational process that takes valuable time from a corporate defendant's business to fight cases that are likely to settle anyway."

CLM Magazine

