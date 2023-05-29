Partner Juliya Arbisman and associates Alexandre Genest and Emmanuel Giakoumakis have authored a chapter in The Guide to Challenging and Enforcing Arbitration Awards published by Global Arbitration Review. The chapter is titled: "Due Process and Procedural Irregularities." Their chapter discusses due process in international arbitration, its impact on award challenges, and the challenges of proving due process violations. It highlights the limited scope of review by domestic courts and suggests that addressing due process concerns during the arbitration process is more effective than after the award.

Read the chapter at Global Arbitration Review (subscription may be required).

