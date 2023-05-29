United States:
Due Process And Procedural Irregularities
29 May 2023
Steptoe & Johnson
Partner Juliya Arbisman and associates Alexandre Genest and
Emmanuel Giakoumakis have authored a chapter in The Guide to
Challenging and Enforcing Arbitration Awards published by
Global Arbitration Review. The chapter is titled:
"Due Process and Procedural Irregularities." Their
chapter discusses due process in international arbitration, its
impact on award challenges, and the challenges of proving due
process violations. It highlights the limited scope of review by
domestic courts and suggests that addressing due process concerns
during the arbitration process is more effective than after the
award.
