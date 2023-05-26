When drafting the terms of a dispute resolution clause, parties to cross-border transactions are well advised to select international arbitration. International arbitration offers several advantages over foreign litigation, including the right to a single, neutral forum and to receive an award that is readily enforceable in most any jurisdiction.

Winston & Strawn's Pocket Guide is designed to describe the basics of international commercial arbitration for those who do not specialize in this area. In particular, this guide describes (i) the reasons for selecting international arbitration over foreign litigation; (ii) a checklist for drafting an effective arbitration clause; (iii) how a typical arbitration proceeding unfolds; (iv) challenges and enforcement of awards; and (v) the costs of arbitration.

For those parties that may face disputes against foreign governments, this guide also describes the rights such parties may have under investment treaties, including the right to bring foreign governments to arbitration instead of such arbitration being confined to foreign courts.

This guide is not intended to serve as a substitute for legal advice, and you should consult with your contact at Winston & Strawn for specific advice on your international transaction or international arbitration dispute.

View the full guide.

