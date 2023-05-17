ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Human decision makers use mental shortcuts (heuristics) to simplify and solve problems quickly and efficiently. While heuristics are useful and effective in many situations, they can also lead to unconscious psychological influences on our decision making, so called ‘cognitive biases'. These biases can affect the quality and accuracy of decisions.

Click here to continue reading.

Originally Published by Corporate Disputes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.