In this installment of LaborSpeak, we discuss a recent ruling from a divided U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, holding that the Federal Arbitration Act preempts a 2019 California law prohibiting employers from requiring job applicants or employees to resolve legal disputes in private arbitration, rather than in court.

Please click here to watch the video.

