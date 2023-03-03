United States:
An Attack On The Well-Functioning Brazilian Arbitration Act
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The 45th edition of Young Arbitration Review (YAR) features
WilmerHale international arbitration lawyers as contributors.
Click here to continue reading.
Originally Published by Young Arbitration Review
(YAR)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from United States
Thoughts For In-House Counsel: Attorney-Client Privilege
Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.
The U.S. Supreme Court has dismissed a case asking the Court to adopt an approach that would broaden the scope of the attorney-client privilege when communications contain both legal and nonlegal advice.
2022 eDiscovery Case Law Year In Review
Winston & Strawn LLP
The past year has continued a multi-year trend— hastened by the COVID-19 pandemic—toward the dramatic expansion of collaboration and short message formats in discovery.