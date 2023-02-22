The 45th edition of Young Arbitration Review (YAR) features WilmerHale international arbitration lawyers as contributors.
Partner Steven Finizio contributed a chapter titled, "Changing Arbitration: solving the problem of consensual jurisdiction and third parties in a complex commercial world."
YAR is an independent quarterly on-line publication dedicated to international arbitration through the eyes of young practitioners and lawyers with expertise and interest in international arbitration.
Click here to continue reading . . .
Originally published by Young Arbitration Review (YAR) on the 17th of February, 2023.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.