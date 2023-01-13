January 10, 2023 - Read about the firm's most exciting recent litigation and arbitration victories in our Litigation Wrap for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Employment Win for Imperial Pacific

Amina Hassan and Dan Weiner attained victory for Imperial Pacific International, when a federal judge granted its bid to throw out, for a second time, a suit brought by Turkish workers of the hotel-casino alleging a pattern and practice of employment discrimination.

Read more about HHR's victory for Imperial Pacific.

Defense of Global Risk Advisors

Kevin Carroll, Marc Weinstein, Amina Hassan and Tom Lee are representing Global Risk Advisors and its founder, former CIA officer Kevin Chalker, in a case against former president Donald Trump ally Elliott Broidy.

Read more about HHR's work for Global Risk Advisors.

Asylum for Salvadoran Pro Bono Client

Kristin Millay obtained asylum for our pro bono client – a woman who fled to the U.S. from gender- and family-based gang violence in El Salvador – after years of assisting her in her asylum application.

Former Crédit Agricole Senior Executive's NY Court Case

A former senior executive of Crédit Agricole's Dubai branch, imprisoned in Dubai for the last two years without being charged, has retained Ed Little, Dan Weiner and Eric Blumenfeld to represent him in defending a $50 million civil lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court.

Read more about HHR's defense of Iyer Narayan.

Green Cards for Longstanding Pro Bono Client

The firm recently wrapped up its representation of a woman who fled to the U.S. from gender-based violence and sexual assault in Honduras, obtaining permanent resident status for our client and two of her children after prolonged efforts to assist with their immigration status.

Read more about HHR's pro bono work.