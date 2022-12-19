ARTICLE

Welcome back to the tenth episode in this podcast series. We are joined by four partners from Mayer Brown's global Dispute Resolution practice: Chris Chapman and James Whitaker in London, Susanne Harris in Hong Kong and Glen Kopp in New York, with London based Dispute Resolution senior associate Amanda Plowden asking the questions. The team further explores themes covered in previous episode 6 (Initial considerations for uncovering the facts) and examines the specific issues that may arise in how employee interviews (or any witness of fact) are conducted in the US and Hong Kong. The team also discusses the pros and cons of recording witness interviews via audio or video recording.

