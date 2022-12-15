When pursuing enforcement actions involving sovereign states or multinational companies, there are many challenges and opportunities to consider.

This webinar explores the multi-disciplinary approach to the enforcement of arbitral awards consisting of legal strategy, asset tracing, and commercial diplomacy. The panelists consider a case study of a typical matter to explore the various approaches used for best practices in enforcement.

Kellie Meiman Hock, Managing Partner, McLarty Associates

Helena Bowyer, Director, Asset Tracing & Complex Investigations, Ankura

Scott Macpherson, Senior Associate, International Arbitration, Hogan Lovells

