Lori Proctor (Partner-Houston) secured a unanimous defense verdict for a nursing home client before the 129th Judicial District Court, Harris County, Texas. Following open heart surgery, the plaintiff was admitted to the client's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for therapy, medication and monitoring. He developed a sternal dehiscence and had to undergo a second cardiovascular surgery to repair the fracturing and displacement of the sternum. The plaintiff claimed this was caused by rigorous physical therapy, improperly requiring him to put too much pressure on his arms and that he never recovered from the second surgery and became chair-bound for the remainder of his life, which he also claimed was shortened by the second surgery. He died three years after his second surgery and his two sons took over the litigation. The jury deliberated for about 30 minutes and unanimously decided the nursing home was not negligent, returning a verdict in favor of the defense.