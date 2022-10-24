United States:
Evidence, Shmevidence!
24 October 2022
Taylor English Duma
Juries and judges need authentic documents and photos to resolve
factual disputes. What happens when nothing can be certain?
Several recent news items point toward uncertainty in the
future. The Wall Street
Journal's Joanna Stern profiles Dall-E 2, which
inverts Google image search -- instead of searching for clip art
that fits your need, Dall-E 2 invents the image for you.
"Dall-E, please create an incriminating photo of my ex . . .
."
In other news, chess grandmaster Hans Moke Niemann has filed a $100 million
lawsuit against Magnus Carlsen, who accused Niemann of cheating
his way to the top in virtual chess matches.
Oh, and the Patterson-Gilman video of Bigfoot was taken 55 years
ago today . . .
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
