Juries and judges need authentic documents and photos to resolve factual disputes. What happens when nothing can be certain?

Several recent news items point toward uncertainty in the future. The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern profiles Dall-E 2, which inverts Google image search -- instead of searching for clip art that fits your need, Dall-E 2 invents the image for you. "Dall-E, please create an incriminating photo of my ex . . . ."

In other news, chess grandmaster Hans Moke Niemann has filed a $100 million lawsuit against Magnus Carlsen, who accused Niemann of cheating his way to the top in virtual chess matches.

Oh, and the Patterson-Gilman video of Bigfoot was taken 55 years ago today . . .

