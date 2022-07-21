1214098a.jpg

In this episode, Akin Gump Supreme Court and appellate practice senior counsel Aileen McGrath and labor and employment counsel Jonathan Slowik discuss California's Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) and the significance of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Viking River Cruises, Inc. v. Moriana.

Among the topics covered:

  • PAGA's origins.
  • An unusual decision in Viking River.
  • The Court's approach to arbitration cases.
  • Significance for business.

