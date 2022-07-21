United States:
Viking River Cruises: The Future Of PAGA Arbitration (Podcast)
21 July 2022
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Subscribe to OnAir with Akin Gump via iTunes, SoundCloud, YouTube, Spotify and Google Podcasts.
In this episode, Akin Gump Supreme Court and appellate practice
senior counsel Aileen McGrath and labor and employment
counsel Jonathan Slowik discuss California's
Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) and the significance of the
recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Viking River Cruises,
Inc. v. Moriana.
Among the topics covered:
- PAGA's origins.
- An unusual decision in Viking River.
- The Court's approach to arbitration cases.
- Significance for business.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from United States
It's "Show Cause" Time In Delaware
RPX Corporation
In mid-April, District of Delaware Chief Judge Colm F. Connolly posted two new standing orders related to that courtroom's disclosure requirements: one requiring litigants to disclose details...
Third-Party Subpoenas: Who's Going To Pay For That?
Cades Schutte LLP
In litigation, responding to requests for production of documents can be time-consuming and expensive yet those costs are considered part of litigation and are generally born by the parties themselves.