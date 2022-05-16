On Monday, May 9, 2022, Chiraag Shah was a panellist at an event as part of London International Disputes Week 2022 (LIDW22). The event "How can London improve its attractiveness/standing and diversity in arbitration proceedings involving African treaties/ parties?" was hosted at Morrison Foerster's London office, and was profiled by Commercial Dispute Resolution:

"The international arbitration community must share responsibility for improving African representation, while African countries can shift the balance in their own favour, said speakers at London International Disputes Week. . . .With investors coming into Africa, the governments held the leverage to set the terms of the dispute resolution clauses, said Chiraag Shah of Morrison Foerster, and across the board the panellists encouraged those countries to use that power."

Read the full article.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved