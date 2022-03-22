For thousands of years, Jews have utilized a form of alternative dispute resolution called Batei Din (translated as "houses of judgment"), which apply Jewish law (halacha) in adjudicating legal disputes.1 Today, Batei Din continue to serve this function all over the world,2 and in many cases, their rulings are enforceable in secular courts.3 For example, in the U.S., Batei Din are considered a form of arbitration that is permitted under the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA).4

While Batei Din have complete authority over matters that are undoubtedly religious in nature, such as Jewish marriage, divorce, and kosher certification, they are also used to settle civil disputes, including business and contractual disagreements, and even occasionally disputes concerning intellectual property. In fact, many in the orthodox Jewish community continue to turn to a Beit Din6 (the singular of Batei Din) as the go-to method for dispute resolution because Jewish law prohibits Jews to use the secular court system for civil disputes without first trying to dispose of the matter in a Beit Din.7

With that said, even though Batei Din are most often utilized by Jews, and it would be highly unusual for two non-Jewish parties to choose a Beit Din, one does not have to be Jewish to use a Beit Din or to be summoned to a Beit Din.8 There can be several advantages to using a Beit Din as a method of arbitration as compared to civil litigation for IP cases.

Advantages and disadvantages of using a Beit Din

The primary advantages of using Batei Din are their speed and inexpensive nature relative to civil litigation.9 Typically, an arbitration case heard by a panel of three Beit Din arbitrators costs $360 per hour, while cases heard by a single arbitrator costs $180 per hour.10 Additionally, the Beit Din strives to give parties a decision within three months of a hearing.11

Like other arbitration forums, there are no juries in a Beit Din.12

While lawyers may participate, they are not required, and it is common for parties to a Beit Din to represent themselves pro se.

Batei Din have flexibility in their judgments and may grant any remedy or relief that they deem equitable.14 For instance, they can grant specific performance of a contract, injunctive relief, attorney's fees, expenses, interim or partial orders, and awards.15

While this flexibility can be an advantage, it can also be a disadvantage because outcomes from a Beit Din can be unpredictable.16 Unlike in U.S. courts, the results of Beit Din cases are rarely published. There is therefore very little case law to refer to in anticipating how a case will be decided.17 Adding to this unpredictability is the fact that Batei Din apply Jewish law rather than American law18 and do so in a way that welcomes compromise instead of a strict application of the rule.19 Unlike American law, which often stems from statutes or cases with clear holdings, Jewish law stems from numerous sources,20 including the Bible, Talmud, commentaries, codices, and responsas (letters from rabbis answering legal questions posed by individuals and communities). Beit Din arbitrators need to consider and weigh these various and sometimes conflicting sources when answering legal questions and making rulings. Additionally, Jewish sources can be hundreds or thousands of years old. Considering new fact patterns often involves creatively applying legal concepts from ancient times to modern day scenarios.

As a result of this approach, determinations of Batei Din tend to be incredibly fact specific, and the results can differ from those in a civil court. Depending on a party's chances of succeeding in civil court, having the potential for different outcomes can be an advantage or disadvantage.

The use of Batei Din in intellectual property cases

Intellectual property is generally thought of as its own distinct area of law that contains protections primarily for trademarks, copyrights, and patents. Policy wise, trademarks are often said to protect consumers from source confusion, whereas copyrights and patents are meant to incentivize innovation by granting limited monopolies to authors and inventors.

Under Jewish law, however, most IP cases tend to be decided under a broad concept called hasagat gvul21 (literally "infringement of boundary"), which deals with the law of unfair competition.22

The law of hasagat gvul refers to the biblical prohibition against physical trespass, or specifically, the moving of boundary stones or other landmarks from another individual's adjoining area of land for the purpose of annexing a portion of the land.23 While this law was initially applied narrowly to instances of physical trespass to land in Israel, in the Talmudic era (3rd - 6th centuries) the rabbis broadened this concept to apply to trespassing on another's economic and commercial rights as well.

A passage in the Talmud24 referencing hasagat gvul discusses an individual who wishes to open up a business in close proximity to an existing business.25 One rabbi, Rav Huna, asserts that the owner of the first business may prevent the newcomer from opening a shop because the newcomer will interfere with the first's livelihood and take his customers. Another rabbi, Rav Huna, the son of Rav Yehoshua (a different Rav Huna), disagrees and argues that a newcomer is free to open his business since customers have the right to choose whom to patronize.26 The Talmud considers whether it matters if the newcomer is from a different neighborhood or the same neighborhood as the existing business. In the end, the latter Rav Huna's opinion was considered to be the holding, so new entrants were usually allowed to enter depending on the exact type of business they were operating and the types of businesses that already existed in the neighbor-hood.27

Over time, rabbinic authorities continued to discuss and flesh out the issue. For example, many centuries later, one of the most preeminent rabbis since World War II, Rabbi Moshe Feinstein, explained that if the new entrant does more than just lower the initial owner's profits, but impacts his ability to earn a livelihood and lowers his standard of living, that is the point in which the new entrant should be enjoined.28 Feinstein compares it to a story in the Talmud of a fisherman that places his net too close to the net of another fisherman and steals all the fish in the sea, leaving the first fishless.29

Today Batei Din consider all the previously mentioned sources, but tend to apply Rabbi Feinstein's understanding. However, making a legal determination is still a very fact-specific inquiry. For instance, if a kosher pizza store in a small neighborhood were to open on the same block as the only other kosher pizza store in town, this very well might drive the first out of business and violate the rule. However, in a city like New York, where there are many kosherkeeping individuals and many kosher restaurants, it would not. If the new entrant sold pasta and salad in addition to pizza, or if the new entrant's prices were more or less expensive than the first, it might also alter the analysis because the entities might not be seen as direct competitors.30

Originally published by The Trademark Lawyer - page 54.

