Jenner & Block Partner Terri L. Mascherin is one of the primary authors of The American College of Trial Lawyers Handbook of Electronic Evidence. The handbook helps judges and lawyers identify issues posed by electronic evidence, review existing precedent, and determine the proper foundation to admit electronic evidence.

From the start, the handbook grounds readers in a significant issue: the authenticity of electronic evidence. "Just because a party has probative evidence does not mean that evidence will be admitted. Pursuant to the Federal Rules Evidence, in order to admit evidence the proponent must establish that the evidence is authentic, i.e., that it is what it purports to be. This is an important part in the admission process because it ensures that the evidence is genuine," reads the opening of Chapter 1.

Ms. Mascherin is a Fellow of the ACTL, widely considered to be the premier professional trial organization in North America. She is also co-chair of the firm's Litigation Department and Education Practice, and a member of the Business Litigation, Professional Responsibility, Patent Litigation and International Arbitration Practices.

Associates Lindsey A. Lusk and Amit B. Patel and Legal Assistant Lisa Pometta assisted Ms. Mascherin with the handbook.

The Handbook, published by Bloomberg Industry Group, is available to subscribers at www.bloomberglaw.com.

