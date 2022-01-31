To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In September 2021, the District Court of Northern California
reached a decision in the Epic Games vs Apple case that many have
said is a victory for neither party but nevertheless has some very
interesting consequences. So what does the recent decision
mean?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
The Supreme Court has vacated a $9.7 million judgment against Rocket Mortgage, LLC (formerly Quicken Loans) and ordered the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider its ruling in light of TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez (2021).
The judicial privilege provides "absolute immunity for communications which are issued in the regular course of judicial proceedings and which are pertinent and material to the redress or relief sought."