For Reuters, the Hon. Shira A. Scheindlin examines the successes and shortcomings of three alternative dispute resolution processes put together by the International Institute for Conflict Prevention and Resolution (CPR), the American Arbitration Association (AAA) and FedArb in response to complications caused by the "mandatory" arbitration clauses commonly found today in employment contracts, user agreements and purchase agreements.

Click here to read Judge Scheindlin's full analysis.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.