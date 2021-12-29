The plaintiff was chief of police from 2006 until the Township eliminated the department in 2016. In March 2016, the supervisors passed a resolution and enacted an ordinance eliminating the department. The plaintiff pursued multiple claims, one of which alleged violation of his 14th Amendment procedural due process rights. The District Court granted summary judgment in favor of the Township, finding no pre-termination hearing was required.

The Third Circuit affirmed. Applying the "reorganization exception to due process[,]" the court emphasized that when governments reorganize in good faith, their decisions concern positions-not individuals. Thus, in reorganization cases, there are no charges against the employee and there is no reason to hold an individual hearing for a matter of public concern. However, the exception does not apply when "the abolition was a mere pretense or subterfuge[,]" designed to evade a court order, or be evidenced by the recreation of substantially the same job under a different name or title.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.