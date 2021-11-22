Daniel Harrington co-wrote an article in the Fall 2021 edition of The Philadelphia Lawyer emphasizing the importance of removing the word "zeal" and all it's derivatives from the Rules of Professional Conduct in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The debate of whether this word should be used when practicing law today is ongoing in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Daniel supports the idea to eliminate "zeal" to promote civility.

To read the article, click here.

