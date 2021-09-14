United States:
[PODCAST] JAMS Neutrals Featured In Construction Law Today Podcast: Examining Current Trends And The Future Of Construction ADR
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
JAMS neutrals join host Buzz Tarlow for an episode of the
Construction Law Today podcast, produced by the American Bar
Association's Construction Forum, discussing key trends within
the industry and their thoughts on what makes for an effective
arbitration process.
In this podcast, JAMS neutrals Laura Abrahamson, Esq., and John
W. Hinchey, Esq., leverage their decades of combined construction
dispute resolution experience to discuss key trends, international
perspectives, tools for streamlined proceedings and the future of
alternative dispute resolution (ADR) within the industry.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from United States
Trump Entertainment V. Lexington
Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass
The court granted summary judgment against Trump Entertainment Resorts and related companies on a $5.1 million claim for alleged lost gambling profits stemming from Hurricane Sandy. Mound.
More Than One Collision, But How Many Accidents?
Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP
Automobile insurance policies specify a maximum amount the insurer will pay for a single accident. This coverage limit applies both to liability and uninsured/underinsured motorist ("UM") coverages.
How To Play Your Mediator
Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel
Employment disputes are often mediated as an alternative to trial. While most employment attorneys represent clients in mediation, few actually serve as a mediator.