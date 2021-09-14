ARTICLE

United States: [PODCAST] JAMS Neutrals Featured In Construction Law Today Podcast: Examining Current Trends And The Future Of Construction ADR

JAMS neutrals join host Buzz Tarlow for an episode of the Construction Law Today podcast, produced by the American Bar Association's Construction Forum, discussing key trends within the industry and their thoughts on what makes for an effective arbitration process.

In this podcast, JAMS neutrals Laura Abrahamson, Esq., and John W. Hinchey, Esq., leverage their decades of combined construction dispute resolution experience to discuss key trends, international perspectives, tools for streamlined proceedings and the future of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) within the industry.

