ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In this episode of Diversity in Practice, MoFo Pro Bono Counsel Dorothy Fernandez is joined by Joe Palmore, co‑chair of our Appellate and Supreme Court practice and managing partner of our Washington, D.C. office, and Washington, D.C. litigation associate Adam Sorensen, also a member of the firm's Appellate and Supreme Court practice, to discuss the amicus brief they filed on behalf of award-winning historians David W. Blight and Gaines M. Foster, supporting Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's order to remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from Richmond's Monument Avenue.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved