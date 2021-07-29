ARTICLE

United States: Michael Wexler Interviewed On What Happens Next In Six Minutes Podcast

Michael Wexler was interviewed July 25 on a What Happens Next in Six Minutes Podcast, "Critical Race Theory, Golf Strategy, and Enforcing Non-Compete Agreements." Wexler discussed the enforceability of non-competition agreements. You can listen to the full podcast here.

