This week, we're comparing the won-loss percentage for appellants' and appellees' amici by area of law to the won-loss overall for the years 2005 through 2020.

Appellants in arbitration cases won 60% of their cases. Appellants' amici won all their cases, while respondents' amici won none of theirs.

Appellants in civil procedure cases won 63.1% of their cases to 36.9% for appellees. Appellants' amici won 76.19% of their cases, while appellees' amici won only one-third. In commercial law cases, appellants won 70% to 30% for appellees. Appellants' amici won all their cases. There were no appellees' amici in commercial law cases.

Appellants won 57.97% of their cases in constitutional law to 42.03% for appellees. Appellants' amici won 69.44% of their cases, while appellees' amici won only 14.29%.

In domestic relations cases, appellants have won 62.86% of their cases to 37.14% for appellees. Appellants' amici have won 85.71% of their cases, while appellees' amici have won only 28.57% of the time. In election law cases, appellants have won 53.33% to 46.67% for appellees. Appellees' amici have lost all their cases. There have been no appellants' amici.

Appellants in election law cases won 53.33% of their cases to 46.67% for appellees. Appellants in employment law cases won 70.59% of their cases to 29.41% for appellees. Appellants' amici won 71.43% of their cases to 16.67% for appellees' amici.

Two-thirds of environmental law cases were won by appellees. Appellants' amici won all their cases, while appellees' amici won none of theirs. Appellants in government and administrative law cases won 46.39% to 53.61% for appellees. Appellants' amici, on the other hand, won 52.27% to 53.61% for appellees' amici.

