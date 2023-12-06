ARTICLE

In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithms with antitrust and intellectual property (IP) laws presents a complex web of challenges and opportunities.

This program will explore the key antitrust and IP issues stemming from the use of AI and algorithms. Speakers will discuss emerging trends from these cutting-edge technologies, review case studies, and address the anticipated future legal challenges and risks they present.

Topics to be covered include algorithmic collusion and information exchange, exclusionary practices involving AI services, AI's impact on patent law, copyright concerns with AI-generated content, and more. Participants will be better prepared with strategies to foster innovation and ensure compliance with evolving regulations in this dynamic field. Join us to stay at the forefront of the legal issues driving the future of technology.

