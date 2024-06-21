NCAA Suspends Certain Transfer Rules In Light Of Mounting Antitrust Pressure

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is suspending enforcement of certain rules against student athletes transferring between NCAA member schools as part of its proposed settlement of antitrust litigation brought by the Department of Justice and various state attorneys general in State of Ohio, et al. v. NCAA, No. 1:23-cv-00100 (N.D.W.V.). The NCAA will no longer require that a student-athlete sit out one full year if he or she seeks more than one transfer between NCAA member institutions. This hurdle to eligibility is just one of many NCAA restrictions on student-athlete movement and compensation that has been under attack under the federal antitrust laws in recent years.

By suspending enforcement of these transfer restrictions, the NCAA has also effectively mooted related antitrust claims brought by student athletes themselves in Battle v. NCAA, Civ. No. 1:23-CV-101 (N.D.W.V. 2024). In that case, RaeQuan Battle filed an antitrust complaint after the NCAA twice denied his request to waive its transfer rule. In addition to antirust claims, Battle also argued that the NCAA' transfer rules constituted tortious interference and breach of contract. While the NCAA's suspension of its enforcement of certain transfer rules mooted Battle's antitrust claim, the court found that student athletes are "beneficiaries of the NCAA's agreements," allowing breach of contract claims to proceed. That finding could be significant to future litigation by student athletes challenging NCAA enforcement.

Despite the enforcement of certain transfer rules, the NCAA still only allows student-athletes to enter the transfer portal during certain times within the calendar year, which effectively prevents student athletes from switching schools mid-season. Whether and to what extent student-athletes challenge those restrictions on antitrust and breach of contract grounds remains to be seen. Please stay tuned as we monitor this rapidly changing enforcement landscape.

