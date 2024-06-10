ARTICLE
10 June 2024

Arizona Turns Up The Heat In Amazon's Legal Battles (Podcast)

The first accuses Amazon of using ​"dark patterns," or digital design tricks, that make it difficult for consumers to cancel their Prime subscriptions.
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Arizona Turns Up the Heat in Amazon's Legal Battles

General Kris Mayes recently filed two new lawsuits against Amazon.

The first accuses Amazon of using "dark patterns," or digital design tricks, that make it difficult for consumers to cancel their Prime subscriptions. According to the lawsuit, Amazon used misleading graphics and wording and emphasized the benefits of Prime before allowing consumers to cancel their subscriptions to the service, among other hurdles designed to exploit cognitive biases and influence a user's choices.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...s-legal-battles

