Antitrust Concerns Persist For New UN Insurance Group

ESG Co-chair Jacob Hupart spoke to Law360 sharing his perspective on the new United Nations insurance-climate initiative, the Forum for Insurance Transition to Net Zero.

Jacob said, "I think this is still a relatively early stage, and we're not going to know the ultimate impact of this for some time. You may see a great deal of regulatory attention focused on this kind of forum because of the potential that rules or principles adopted would render particular activities effectively uninsurable."

SOURCE

Law360

