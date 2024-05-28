ARTICLE
28 May 2024

Antitrust Concerns Persist For New UN Insurance Group

ESG Co-chair Jacob Hupart spoke to Law360 sharing his perspective on the new United Nations insurance-climate initiative, the Forum for Insurance Transition to Net Zero.

Jacob said, "I think this is still a relatively early stage, and we're not going to know the ultimate impact of this for some time. You may see a great deal of regulatory attention focused on this kind of forum because of the potential that rules or principles adopted would render particular activities effectively uninsurable."

Law360

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

