On April 23, 2024, the Federal Trade Commission issued a Final Rule that will ban employers from entering into new noncompete agreements with workers and making nearly all types of existing noncompete agreements unenforceable, with a few exceptions, when (and now if) it goes into effect.

The FTC's ban represents a massive sea change that will impact employers and workers across industries, from healthcare to technology. Employers who seek to protect trade secrets or other confidential information will have to rely on alternative methods.

Challenges to the rule are mounting, leaving us all with more questions than certainty.

Please join our cross-practice Sheppard Mullin team for a webinar discussing the implications of the rule, current legal challenges to the rule, and its impact on ongoing enforcement and litigation of non-competes. We will also answer your pressing questions and provide practical advice on what employers can do to prepare and protect their proprietary information.

Presented by:

John Carroll, Partner Antitrust & Competiton, Sheppard Mullin

Ann O'Brien, Partner Antitrust & Competiton, Sheppard Mullin

Bevin Newman, Partner Antitrust & Competiton, Sheppard Mullin

Jonathan Clark, Partner, Labor & Employment, Sheppard Mullin

Lindsay Stone, Partner, Labor & Employment, Sheppard Mullin

Mikela Sutrina, Partner, Labor & Employment, Sheppard Mullin

