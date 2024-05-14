In the episode, Emanuelson, former Chief M&A Regulatory Counsel and Associate General Counsel for Intel Corporation, examined the role of M&A in industries such as semiconductors and assessed how...

Antitrust/Competition partner David Emanuelson was recently featured on CSIS's GeoTech Wars podcast episode, "Geopolitics, Mergers, and Acquisitions with David Emanuelson, Partner at Arnold & Porter." In the episode, Emanuelson, former Chief M&A Regulatory Counsel and Associate General Counsel for Intel Corporation, examined the role of M&A in industries such as semiconductors and assessed how geopolitics is currently influencing this process.

Listen to the full episode.

