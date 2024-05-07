Senior associate Zanda Romata authored an article for The European Journal for Substances and the Law (StoffR) titled "Sustainability Agreement Among Competitors: New Guidance from the EU and UK." In the article, Zanda explores the types of sustainability agreements that are unlikely to breach EU and UK competition rules, soft safe harbor for sustainability standardization agreements, and how consumer non-monetary benefits could balance out competition concerns in sustainability agreements.

Visit StoffR to read the full article (subscription required).

