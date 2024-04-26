The Federal Trade Commission will hold the most important meeting of this administration at 2 PM EDT Tuesday April 23, 2024. Commissioners will decide whether to issue a rule that declares most noncompete clauses in employment contracts unfair methods of competition. Kelley Drye published my backgrounder on the proposal here. The deliberation and decision will be streamed live from www.FTC.gov. We will be watching and posting updates on LinkedIn and (Twitter)X.

It has been fifty years since the FTC issued a competition rule, and then only as an adjunct to a conventional consumer-protection measure. The lone rule required octane disclosures on gas pumps. Since then, FTC officials disclaimed competition rulemaking authority and the agency aligned its competition policy with the larger body of antitrust law.

The current FTC reversed course on both fronts. It announced its intention to distance its competition policy from the rule of reason commonly applied in antitrust. And it criticized case-by-case enforcement as inadequate to deter competitive harms. A noncompete rule would be a climactic culmination of these ambitions.

Will the FTC succeed, and what would it mean? Clues will come in the course of the meeting. Here are some of the questions the Commission will have to answer persuasively if expects a rule to survive in the courts:

This proceeding has the potential to transform employer-employee relations throughout the United States. But its reverberations will be more profound. As noted in my first piece on the proposal, this is the first of a host of competition rules the FTC contemplates. Others in various stages include surveillance, the right to repair, pay-for-delay pharmaceutical agreements, unfair competition in online marketplaces, occupational licensing, real-estate listing and brokerage, and unspecified industry-specific practices. The fate of the noncompete rule will either launch a new era of industrial regulation or realign the FTC with antitrust norms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.