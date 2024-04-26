self

Many practitioners wonder what it would be like to be an academic, diving deeply into the leading international legal and policy issues at the forefront of antitrust and competition law.

On this episode of Our Curious Amalgam, Axinn managing partner Jeny Maier and co-host Anora Wang discuss with ABA Antitrust Law Section's International Scholars-in-Residence Natalia Moreno Belloso her research on conflicts between competition values and non-competition values in digital markets.

Listen to this episode if you want to learn more about the life of an academic researcher and the latest trends in digital market regulation.

