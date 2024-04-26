United States:
Want To Be An Antitrust Scholar? Meet The ABA's International Scholar-in-Residence (Podcast)
26 April 2024
Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider
Many practitioners wonder what it would be like to be an
academic, diving deeply into the leading international legal and
policy issues at the forefront of antitrust and competition
law.
On this episode of Our Curious Amalgam, Axinn managing
partner Jeny Maier and co-host Anora Wang discuss with
ABA Antitrust Law Section's International Scholars-in-Residence
Natalia Moreno Belloso her research on conflicts between
competition values and non-competition values in digital
markets.
Listen to this episode if you want to learn more about the life
of an academic researcher and the latest trends in digital market
regulation.
